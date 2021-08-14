CHICAGO – The Yankees’ bullpen again couldn’t take advantage of a homer by Aaron Judge in the late innings against the White Sox.

But the Yankees – Judge and Joey Gallo in particular – kept coming, and they managed to take a knee-knocking 7-5 victory in 10 innings in front of a loud Saturday night sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Judge (three hits, four RBIs) homered off Craig Kimbrel to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, and with the White Sox down to their final strike, they still held that lead -- until Jose Abreu tied the score with a home run on a 3-and-2 curveball from Chad Green.

In the 10th, Judge lined a single to drive in ghost runner Brett Gardner for a 5-4 lead. Gallo followed with his second homer of the night, a two-run shot off Liam Hendricks that made it 7-4.

With the Yankees down to their final out in the ''Field of Dreams'' game Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa, Judge and Giancarlo Stanton had hit two-run homers off Hendricks to produce an 8-7 lead before Tim Anderson hit a walk-off two-run shot off Zack Britton in the bottom of the inning.

But back to Saturday night. The Yankees brought a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the 10th, but the story didn’t end there.

Britton, who had approached Aaron Boone after Thursday night's failure and told him he didn't deserve to be in the closer's role, wound up in that role again Saturday as he tried to close it out.

He could not.

With one out, Britton walked Brian Goodwin and Luis Robert ripped an RBI single to center to make it 7-5 and bring the winning run to the plate in Andrew Vaughn, who walked on four pitches to load the bases.

In came rookie Albert Abreu to face pinch hitter Seby Zavala, who lined softly to DJ LeMahieu at first for the second out.

The final batter? Anderson, of course. He got ahead 2-and-0 before grounding a 2-and-2 pitch to third baseman Tyler Wade, who fired to second baseman Rougned Odor for the force play that ended it.

The Yankees took a quick lead.

LeMahieu led off the game by slicing a 2-and-2 97-mph fastball to right for a double, went to third on Brett Gardner’s long fly out to right and came in on Judge’s sacrifice fly to center.

Joey Gallo, just 7-for-50 (.140) since joining the Yankees, followed by launching a 1-and-2 changeup to right for his 27th homer overall, just second as a Yankee, to make it 2-0. Stanton struck out to end the 21-pitch inning.

Taillon gave one back in the bottom half. Anderson led off with a single and went to third on Jose Abreu’s one-out double. Eloy Jimenez, who hit one of the four homers hit by Chicago Thursday night, hit a ground smash that Taillon deflected to LeMahieu who completed the 1-4-3 put out that still brought in Anderson to make it 2-1.

The White Sox (68-49) tied it in the second when Luis Robert crushed a 2-and-2 fastball to right-center for his second homer.

The Yankees retook the lead at 3-2 in the third on a two-out triple by Gardner and ensuing RBI double by Judge, but the White Sox retied it in the bottom half when Cesar Hernandez reached on an infield single, went to third on Abreu’s double to left-center and scored on Jimenez’s sacrifice fly to center.