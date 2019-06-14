CHICAGO — Turns out — by a long shot — the best news for the Yankees on Friday occurred about 800 miles away in Durham, North Carolina.

It was there that Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge took significant steps toward returning, with both starting for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night and making it through their rehab outings successfully.

Stanton, slated to return to the Yankees perhaps as early as Tuesday, played his scheduled six innings in rightfield and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and a home run to left that one talent evaluator in attendance called “an absolute moonshot.”

Judge, who is not as far along as Stanton but still probably will return at some point during the upcoming 10-game homestand, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the DH.

The news here at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Yankees fans who chose to take in a movie or go to a Broadway show or late dinner or decided to do just about anything else instead of watching their team were fortunate.

Again getting a poor outing from a starter, the Yankees fell for the eighth time in 11 games in a 10-2 loss to the White Sox in front of 31,438.

The Yankees (41-27) were outhit 16-6, with that number 15-2 through six innings.

CC Sabathia didn’t have much in his latest attempt at career victory No. 250 as he allowed six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in 4 2⁄3 innings. The big blow was a three-run homer by rookie Eloy Jimenez, who hit another three-run blast off Luis Cessa in the sixth that that made it 10-1.

The White Sox (34-34), who got another good outing from breakout righthander Lucas Giolito, have won 11 of their last 16.

Giolito, who had been 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA and had not allowed a run in each of his two previous starts, retired leadoff man DJ LeMahieu on a grounder, but Luke Voit jumped on a first-pitch hanging slider and drilled it to center for his 17th homer and a 1-0 lead.

Giolito, who entered the game having allowed one homer in his previous seven starts and only four on the season, allowed that one run, four hits and four walks in six innings-plus. Giolito, who struck out six, departed with two on and two out in the seventh, but righty Juan Minaya got out of it.

Sabathia (3-4, 4.42) could not hold the lead provided by Voit as the White Sox sent nine men to the plate in the first.

He allowed a leadoff double by Leury Garcia and a one-out single by Jose Abreu that put runners at the corners. Sabathia struck out James McCann on three pitches for the second out but followed with a first-pitch cutter right over the heart of the plate that Jimenez belted to center for his 10th homer and a 3-1 lead.

Sabathia walked Welington Castillo and Jose Rondon back-to-back and Yolmer Sanchez lined a 1-and-2 slider to center for a single that made it 4-1. Rondon initially was called out advancing to third — centerfielder Aaron Hicks made a strong throw — but the call was overturned via replay.

Giolito provided a shutdown inning with a 1-2-3, 11-pitch second and his offense tacked on an unearned run in the bottom half.

With one out, Tim Anderson hit a sharp grounder to third that banged off Urshela’s glove and trickled into left for a two-base error. Abreu then roped a double into the gap in left-center that made it 5-1. As good as Urshela has been in the field at times, he does lead the club with 10 errors.

Giolito didn’t have much difficulty until the seventh. The Yankees put two on in the sixth, when Voit walked with one out and Gary Sanchez walked with two down, but Giolito struck out Didi Gregorius swinging to end the threat.