CHICAGO — Some opening act.

With the exception of some shoddy pitching and fielding late, everything that took place afterward went pretty well, too.

On a night the Yankees made the first of what’s expected to several significant moves before the trade deadline, acquiring slugger Edwin Encarnacion, they snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the White Sox on Saturday night in front of 36,074 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees (42-27), who had lost eight of 11 coming in, improved to 5-0 this season when using Chad Green as their opener.

Saturday night was the best of those five outings for the righthander, demoted in April when his season got off to a poor start.

Green struck out six in two scoreless innings, the continuation of signs that he is recapturing his 2017 and 2018 form, when he was among the best relievers in baseball. Green has allowed two earned runs in his last 11 1⁄3 innings, walking one and striking out 19.

More impressive, perhaps, was lefthander Nestor Cortes Jr. Cortes, 24, a 36th-round pick of the Yankees in the 2013 draft who pitched for Baltimore last season, again was terrific in relief. He followed Green to the mound and allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, but that’s misleading.

Cortes, who struck out seven, took a 7-0 lead into the eighth. After Gleyber Torres mishandled Yolmer Sanchez’s grounder to start the inning — it was scored a hit — and Cortes allowed a single by Ryan Cordell, Jonathan Holder came on. The righthander, who has had his difficulties of late, struck out Leury Garcia and got Tim Anderson to fly out, but DJ LeMahieu made a poor throw to second after making a diving stop of Jose Abreu’s hard grounder. The error allowed Sanchez to score, making it 7-1, and James McCann’s three-run homer made it 7-4.

Former Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos walked in a run in the ninth to make it 8-4 and a non-save situation for Aroldis Chapman.

The White Sox (34-35), who came in having won 11 of 16, struck out 16 times.

The Yankees, who dropped the first two games of the series, including a 10-2 drubbing Friday night, put the game away with a four-run fourth against White Sox righthander Reynaldo Lopez. Gary Sanchez opened the scoring with a two-run double and Torres added a two-run homer later in the inning. Torres, whose homer was his 15th, added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 5-0.

Cameron Maybin swatted his second homer of the season in the seventh and Sanchez’s RBI groundout later in the inning tacked on another run.

After Lopez retired the Yankees in order on 11 pitches in the top of the first, Green turned in a dominant 14-pitch bottom half, striking out Garcia swinging at a 98-mph fastball and Anderson and Abreu swinging at darting sliders. Green struck out McCann swinging at a 97-mph fastball, allowed a lasered single off the bat of Eloy Jimenez (who hit two three-run homers Friday night) then struck out Welington Castillo and Jose Rondon on fastballs that came in 98 and 97 mph.

Cortes struck out the first two hitters he faced in the third — meaning that of the first nine White Sox to come up Saturday, eight struck out — then allowed a sharp single to left by Garcia and an infield single by Anderson. That put the night’s first runner in scoring position, but Cortes got Abreu to fly to center for the third out.