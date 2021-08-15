CHICAGO – Nestor Cortes Jr. more than did his job for six innings.

That wasn’t a surprise as the one-time 36th-round pick of the Yankees in 2013, whom they twice lost in the Rule 5 draft since then, has done that all season, whether starting or relieving.

The Yankees’ bullpen, on the other hand, of late has been a baseball version of Russian Roulette for Aaron Boone and so, after Cortes departed with a two-run lead following six standout innings, the final nine outs were anything but a shoo-in.

Long Island’s Stephen Ridings and Jonathan Loaisiga appeared as if they might take the Yankees home and, after Luke Voit provided some extra cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth, the afternoon looked as if it would lack the drama so much a part of the first two games of this series.

But called on to protect a four-run lead in the ninth, Lucas Luetge wasn’t sharp and plenty of theater ensued.

Zack Collins ripped a one-out RBI double to right to bring up Tim Anderson as the tying run, with runners on second and third, and Boone called for lefty Wandy Peralta.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anderson, whose two-run homer won Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, beat out an infield single to bring in one run and suddenly the winning run was at the plate in Cesar Hernandez, who grounded into a game-ending 4-3 double play to allow the Yankees to exhale with a 5-3 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 37,696 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Big series," Cortes said. "Coming into this we knew where we were at and what we needed to do. I think we took care of that."

The Yankees (65-52) have won 19 of their last 27 games and 10 of their last 11 completed series. They finished 5-1 this season against the AL Central-leading White Sox (68-50).

"Exhale here for a minute," Boone said. "[Then] going home to start a really important homestand."

It's an eight-game homestand that includes Monday night’s makeup game against the Angels and a doubleheader Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Cortes, with his assortment of curveballs, sliders, changeups and high-80s fastballs coming at the plate from all kinds of arm angles and deliveries designed to throw off batters, flummoxed the White Sox over six innings in which he lowered his season ERA to 2.55 after allowing one run and seven hits. The 26-year-old lefthander, who tied a career best with seven strikeouts in earning his first victory of the season, shut out Chicago for 5 1/3 innings before allowing an Andrew Vaughn homer in the sixth.

"He's [Cortes] unbelievable," said Voit, who went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs and who likely will lose his starting job in the coming days when Anthony Rizzo is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list. "You just don't see guys like that anymore. I mean, look at what we just faced with Chicago, everyone in their bullpen throwing 100 and all their starters have pretty good stuff . . . he's shimmying, he's trying to screw with your time and everything. He’s figured it out, and he’s disgusting."

Vaughn's homer cut the Yankees' lead to 3-1 and Cortes (1-1) finished off the sixth before turning things over to Ridings in the seventh. The righty, who grew up in Commack and attended St. Anthony’s High School, walked the first batter he faced, pinch hitter Jake Lamb, on four pitches. Ridings quickly rebounded, striking out pinch hitter Collins, then got Anderson to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

After Ridings walked Cesar Hernandez to start the eighth, Loaisiga came on and retired three straight. Voit’s homer made it 5-1 in the ninth and Luetge, after allowing the first batters to reach in the bottom half, was replaced by Peralta.

"I've really felt like with this group there's an underlying confidence that has existed even in our worst of days this year," said Boone, whose team won Sunday despite going 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 14. "Maybe at times, maybe not rightly so. But I do believe they always believe we were going to turn this around."