CHICAGO — If it’s now Adam Ottavino joining the increasing ranks of the struggling, the Yankees won’t get out of this funk anytime soon.

The righthander, mostly terrific this season, allowed a home run Sunday in Cleveland that snapped a streak of 18 straight appearances without giving up a run or homer.

Ottavino made it two straight games in which he got touched by the long ball, surrendering a leadoff blast to Leury Garcia in the seventh inning, which sent the Yankees to a 5-4 loss to the White Sox Thursday night in front of 25,311 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees (41-26), who watched J.A. Happ blow the 4-0 lead he took into the fifth inning, have lost seven of their last 10. The White Sox (33-34) have won 10 of 15.

After Happ allowed four runs, all in the fifth, and five hits over five innings and Tommy Kahnle pitched a scoreless sixth, Ottavino came on for the seventh.

The reliever, who brought a 1.53 ERA in 29 games into the night, hung a full-count slider that Garcia slammed to right for his fourth homer, snapping a 4-4 tie.

Kelvin Herrera allowed a two-out single to Didi Gregorius in the eighth but still struck out three.

With closer Alex Colome unavailable, lefthander Aaron Bummer allowed a one-out hit to Clint Frazier but struck out pinch hitter Gio Urshela and then DJ LeMahieu for his first save.

Happ, who came in 6-3 with a 4.48 ERA but 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA in his previous three starts, walked four and struck out two.

The lefthander threw four scoreless innings before the walks finally bit him in the fifth.

Happ made it three walks in four batters, walking Yolmer Sanchez to start the inning. Ryan Cordell singled and Garcia’s RBI double to left-center made it 4-1. Tim Anderson came next and ripped a belt-high fastball to center, his 10th homer tying it at 4. It marked the 17th homer allowed in 14 starts by Happ this season.

Former Yankee Ivan Nova entered 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and wasn’t very good, allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. One of those hits was a two-run homer to Brett Gardner, which made it 16 straight games in which the Yankees hit a home run – tying the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. It was the first time they’ve put a streak of that length together since 1994. The franchise record is 25 games, set from June 1-29, 1941.

Four Chicago relievers held the Yankees scoreless after Nova’s departure.

Nova walked leadoff man DJ LeMahieu on five pitches to start the game, but retired three straight, which included strikeouts of Aaron Hicks Hicks and Luke Voit.

But after Happ allowed a two-out single but nothing else in a 16-pitch bottom half, the Yankees got to Nova in the second. Gregorius improved to 7-for-15 since coming off the injured list last Friday with a leadoff single and Gleyber Torres followed with a single. Gardner grounded into a 3-6 force, dropping him into a 3-for-31 skid, but did move Gregorius to third. With the count 0-and-2 on Frazier, Nova threw a wild pitch, which brought in Gregorius to make it 1-0. Frazier then delivered Gardner with an RBI single to left, improving the 24-year-old to 15-for-38 with 26 RBI this season with RISP.

Happ walked Eloy Jimenez to start the bottom half but Yonder Alonso grounded into a 3-6-4 double play, with first baseman Luke Voit making a strong throw to short and Torres alertly getting to first in time.

Gardner added on in the fourth. Torres started the two-out rally with a single, making him 9 for his last 29, and Gardner followed by reaching down in the strike zone and knocking out a 3-and-1 fastball to right, his 11th homer making it 4-0.