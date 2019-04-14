After his club was swept in Houston, Aaron Boone saw light at the end of the tunnel.

“I believe we’re really close to turning the corner,” the second-year manager said late Wednesday night in his office at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees then returned home only to find more tunnel.

They lost Friday night to a White Sox team that entered the series having lost five straight and made it a two-of-three series loss with a 5-2 defeat Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 40,104 that reacted to the afternoon with far more indifference than anger.

The Yankees (6-9), who have lost five of their last seven, are off Monday before starting a two-game series against the Red Sox, also out of the gate slow, Tuesday at the Stadium.

Righthander Masahiro Tanaka came in red-hot, 1-0 with a 1.47 ERA in his first three starts, and began that way Sunday, striking out six over three innings. But the White Sox (5-9) started laying off his slider and splitter out of the zone and things unraveled in the fourth inning that was highlighted by Tim Anderson’s grand slam that turned a 2-0 lead into a 4-2 deficit. Tanaka allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks over four-plus innings.

White Sox lefthander Carlo Rodon settled after a rough start that saw him allow two runs in the first three innings. Rodon would allow just those two runs, and three hits overall, retiring the final 11 hitters he faced.

Though no one will ever use injuries as an excuse, its anathema in the sports world, no one could truly be surprised at the offensive futility from a lineup that featured Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka and Mike Tauchman as hitters 7-9.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Luke Voit, whose pinch-hit single with the bases loaded keyed Saturday’s victory, had an RBI double in the first Sunday to give Tanaka a 1-0 lead. Aaron Judge, who walked and scored in the first, made it 2-0 in the second when, with Tauchman on second, he poked a 1-and-2 fastball to right for an RBI single. Tauchman walked to start the inning and went to second on a wild pitch.

Tanaka was cruising entering the fourth. He caught a temporary break when Judge threw out Yoan Moncada at second – shortstop Gleyber Torres made a superb tag – trying to stretch a single off the wall into a double. But Jose Abreu doubled and Tanaka walked Yonder Alonso and Eloy Jimenez to load the bases. Tanaka got ahead 0-and-1 on Anderson before throwing a do-nothing splitter that the shortstop hammered to right for his first career grand slam, which made it 4-2.

After Rodon set down the Yankees in order in the bottom half, the White Sox jettisoned Tanaka from the game in the fifth. Yolmer Sanchez led off with a double, Leury Garcia singled and Moncada walked, loading the bases and ending Tanaka’s day. Luis Cessa came on to face the right-hitting Abreu, who launched one toward the wall in right. Judge drifted back, jumped at the wall and took away extra bases and maybe a grand slam. The resulting sacrifice fly made it 5-2. Urshela singled with one out in the seventh off righty Nate Jones, giving the Yankees their first base runner since Torres’ single in the third inning, ending a stretch of 12 straight retired by Chicago pitching. Higashioka got ahead 3-and-1, but swung at the next pitch and grounded into a 4-3-3 double play.