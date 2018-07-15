CLEVELAND — Luis Severino’s real All-Star break will begin after the All-Star Game.

Aaron Boone announced his post-break rotation Sunday afternoon and the Yankees’ decision to give their ace 10 days between starts stood out.

Rookie righthander Domingo German will open the second half next Friday at the Stadium against the Mets, followed by Sonny Gray and Masahiro Tanaka.

Severino, expected to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Washington, will open the series in St. Petersburg against the Rays July 23 and CC Sabathia will pitch a day later.

“That gives CC and Sevy both, and with Sevy obviously going to the All-Star Game, it gives them both a little extra time between their outings, which I feel like they could both really use,” Boone said Sunday before the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Indians. “And then with German and Tanaka, they’d both be going on their seventh day so they get a little built in extra [rest].”

Severino, 24, is again an AL Cy Young Award candidate, at 14-2 with a 2.31 ERA. But his last two starts before the break, including here on Thursday, haven’t been great. The righthander has allowed a combined seven runs and 14 hits in 10 innings.

Boone said he hasn’t seen any “red flags or anything that I’m overly concerned about” with Severino, just that the 24-year-old, who threw 193 1⁄3 regular-season innings last year and is already at 128 1⁄3 innings this season, could use a breather.

“My guess is he’ll probably throw an inning in the All-Star Game, which hopefully can work kind of like a side [session] for him, but I think that [10-day] break at this point of the season, as much as we’ve leaned on him, hopefully is something that will be real beneficial for him,” Boone said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He added later: “His innings are up and we’re cognizant of always trying, if we can, to steal him an extra day. I think in his last start everything was a little flatter, but a starting pitcher’s going to have those where they’re not as dominant. I’m not too concerned, but I do think a little extended break will allow him to be fresher in the second half.”

Notes & quotes: RHP Chad Green, who had a mostly dominant first half, has allowed a home run in his last two outings, including Sunday to Michael Brantley, on a fastball, in the eighth that broke a tie at 2. “That’s something I have to have more confidence in,” Green said of mixing in a few more sliders. “That’s something I have to keep working on.” . . . C Gary Sanchez, on the DL since June 25 with right groin strain, made quite a return to action, hitting a long home run in his second at-bat with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, his first rehab game. Sanchez, expected back in the lineup Friday when the Yankees open the second half against the Mets, went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts . . . After Sunday’s game the Yankees optioned OF Clint Frazier back to Triple-A Scranton.