KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Yankees stayed hot — on this blistering afternoon it wasn’t all that hard — in winning yet another series.

And very much keeping themselves in the bunched-up race for an American League playoff spot.

Led by terrific work from their bullpen on a day they used Lucas Luetge as an opener and Tyler Wade continuing his best stretch at the plate of the season, the Yankees beat the Royals, 5-2, Wednesday afternoon in front of 13,748 at Kauffman Stadium which, with the mid-90s temperatures and a heat index that peaked at 106, felt like an outdoor kiln.

The Yankees (63-51), who have won nine of their last 10 completed series, are 22-10 in their last 32 games.

After Luetge allowed one run and two hits over two innings and Albert Abreu allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings in which he struck out four, Joely Rodriguez, Chad Green, Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton took it home from there.

Britton, with a 5.65 ERA entering the game, hit Ryan O’Hearn to start the ninth but got Michael A. Taylor to hit into a fielder’s choice. Emmanuel Rivera then hit what looked to be a 4-6-3 double play but Gleyber Torres’ errant throw to second — the Yankees’ third error of the day after committing four the night before — put the tying run at the plate. Pinch hitter Carlos Santana, however, grounded into a game-ending 5-4-3 double play to earn Britton his first save in three chances.

Wade, whose batting average rested under .200 much of the season, went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two stolen bases. Wade has 12 hits in his last 38 at-bats (.316).

The Yankees, who had 10 hits through the first 3 2/3 innings, quickly got on the board against overwhelmed Royals righty Brady Singer, who brought a 3-7 record and 5.13 ERA into the day.

DJ LeMahieu worked a leadoff walk. Brett Gardner struck out swinging, but Aaron Judge roped a single, which came off his bat at 109 mph, to center. Joey Gallo, off to a slow start as a Yankee (.156 his first 12 games), worked a walk and Luke Voit dumped a two-run single to right for a 2-0 lead. Rougned Odor followed with a soft line single to left that brought in Gallo for a 3-0 lead.

Whit Merrifield, a pain to the Yankees all series, led off the bottom half with a single and, with Nicky Lopez at the plate, stole his 33rd base of the season in as many attempts (that streak would end in the seventh when Rob Brantly threw him out with the tying run at the plate).

Luetge, making his first career start, got Lopez to fly softly to left. With Salvador Perez, who homered twice the night before, up, Luetge spiked a curveball, the wild pitch moving Merrifield to third. Perez’s groundout to third — Odor was playing back — brought in Merrifield to make it 3-1. Luetge struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging at a cutter to end the 24-pitch inning.

Abreu, with a 4.66 ERA in 12 appearances, took over for Luetge in the third and allowed a one-out single to Merrifield and balked him to second, the Yankees’ second balk of the series. Lopez’s groundout to short moved Merrifield to third, but Abreu struck out Perez with a slider to end the threat.

The Yankees added on in the fourth against Singer. Wade led off with a double and, after Brantly popped out, stole third. LeMahieu’s RBI single made it 4-1 and Gardner and Judge each followed with singles to make it 5-1.

Abreu stranded one in the third and two in the fourth — he struck out Taylor and Rivera with nasty sliders to escape in the fourth — but could not make it out of the fifth.

Cam Gallagher led off the inning with a double and went to third when Wade made a diving catch in left on a ball hit by Merrifield. In came Rodriguez, who induced a grounder to short that Andrew Velazquez mishandled for an error. Gallagher came in to make it 5-2, but Rodriguez stopped it there, getting Perez to ground into a 5-4-3 double play.