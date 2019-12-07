TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' recent winter meetings history

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Highlighting the Yankees’ biggest moves at the last five winter meetings:

Dec. 13-17, 2018: The Yankees signed free-agent lefthander J.A. Happ to a two-year, $24 million deal. 

Dec. 9-13, 2017: The Yankees acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins for second baseman Starlin Castro and two minor-leaguers, shortstop Jose Devers and righthander Jorge Guzman.

Dec. 4-8, 2016: A week after signing free-agent outfielder Matt Holliday to a one-year, $13 million deal, lefthanded closer Aroldis Chapman agreed to a five-year, $86 million deal.

Dec. 7-10, 2015: The Yankees traded righthander Adam Warren and a player to be named (infielder Brendan Ryan) to the Cubs for second baseman Starlin Castro.

Dec. 7-10, 2014: Two days before the meetings began, the Yankees sent righthander Shane Greene to the Tigers in a three-team deal. The Yankees got shortstop Didi Gregorius from the Diamondbacks.

