Yankees work out in Toronto before Opening Day

The Yankees open the 2018 MLB season in Toronto on Thursday, March 29. But first, workout photos from the day before Opening Day.

Yankees players watch batting practice during a workout
Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

Yankees players watch batting practice during a workout in Toronto, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The Yankees face the Toronto Blues on opening day Thursday.

Aaron Judge throws the ball during a baseball
Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

Aaron Judge throws the ball during a baseball workout in Toronto, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) takes part
Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) takes part in batting practice during a baseball workout in Toronto, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The Yankees face the Toronto Blues on opening day Thursday.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius covers his face on
Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius covers his face on March 28, 2018, ahead of the season opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner looks on as
Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner looks on as he takes part in batting practice in Toronto, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, left, talks with
Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone during batting practice in Toronto, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The Yankees season opener is on Thursday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

