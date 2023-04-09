Jhony Brito produces another solid outing as Yankees beat Orioles

BALTIMORE – It’s still too soon to tell if the Yankees have something with Jhony Brito.

But the early returns sure are promising.

The 25-year-old rookie, though not quite as impressive as he had been in his big-league debut last Sunday against the Giants, when he threw five scoreless innings, still turned in a second straight good start Saturday night.

Backed by Anthony Volpe’s first career triple, a key hit by Aaron Hicks and another bullet of a home run by Giancarlo Stanton, Brito won for the second time in two tries as the Yankees beat the Orioles, 4-1, in front of 30,961 at Camden Yards.

Brito, signed by the Yankees in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic for $35,000, allowed a run in the first inning but nothing in the four that followed. The righthander gave up three hits and two walks in a 92-pitch outing in which he struck out two.

The Yankees (5-3), who received terrific work from their bullpen after several hiccups in Friday night’s loss, outhit the Orioles 7-4.

Volpe, who had entered the game 3-for-21, led off the fifth with a triple off the right-centerfield wall, barely missing his first career homer. He scored on DJ LeMahieu’s double into the leftfield corner to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. After a wild pitch, Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly to center made it 3-1.

After Anthony Rizzo grounded out for the second out, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde pulled Cole Irvin, who threw 101 pitches, for righty Austin Voth. Stanton took a ball, then ripped a 93-mph fastball to left to make it 4-1. The ball left his bat at 116.3 mph and traveled 436 feet.

Hicks’ two-out RBI single in the fourth had tied it at 1-1.

Michael King, who allowed a combined two runs and eight hits in his first two outings, allowed a hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings. Wandy Peralta struck out two and walked one in the eighth, and Clay Holmes earned his second save in two chances with a scoreless ninth in which he walked one and struck out one.

Brito put the Yankees in a hole in the first. Cedric Mullins led off with a single to left and Adley Rutschman followed with a comebacker that banged off Brito’s leg and trickled through the hole at short, giving the Orioles runners at the corners. Anthony Santander, like Mullins and Rutschman part of a group of players the Orioles hope will be cornerstones to a contending team sooner rather than later, launched a sacrifice fly to the track in right-center.

Stanton led off the second with a single and Gleyber Torres walked, but Oswaldo Cabrerastruck out swinging and Hicks and Kyle Higashioka flied out to end the threat.

The Yankees put two more runners on base in the fourth when Rizzo led off with a walk and, after Stanton popped out, Torres walked for the second time, making it seven of eight games in which he reached base multiple times. After Cabrera flied to center, Hicks, 0-for-8 to start the season, banged a two-out RBI single back up the middle to tie it.

Brito retired 10 of the next 11 after Rutschman’s first-inning single, with that string broken when Gunnar Henderson walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Brito got Austin Hays to foul out and, with Adam Frazier up, Henderson took off for second. Higashioka’s throw sailed into center for an error that allowed Henderson to take third. Brito, however, got Frazier to ground to first for the third out.