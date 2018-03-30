The Yankees’ season-opening 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon — featuring two home runs by Giancarlo Stanton — averaged 5.34 percent of homes in the New York area on the YES Network, the highest-rated Yankees opener since 2011.
The percentage peaked at 6.61 from 6:45 to 7 p.m. The postgame show’s rating was 2.12.
YES said its Yankees telecast outrated every other sports event in the New York market on Thursday, including those in prime time.
