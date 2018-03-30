TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' season-opener pulls in highest rating since 2011

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is congratulated by Aaron

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is congratulated by Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run on Opening Day against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Szczerbowski

By Neil Best
The Yankees’ season-opening 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon — featuring two home runs by Giancarlo Stanton — averaged 5.34 percent of homes in the New York area on the YES Network, the highest-rated Yankees opener since 2011.

The percentage peaked at 6.61 from 6:45 to 7 p.m. The postgame show’s rating was 2.12.

YES said its Yankees telecast outrated every other sports event in the New York market on Thursday, including those in prime time.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

