TORONTO – If the Yankees aren’t able to secure the top seed in the American League playoffs, their performance at Rogers Centre this season will be high on the list of reasons why.

The Yankees have long struggled – whether the Blue Jays have been good or bad – in this concrete and steel building with the retractable roof, and they did again this season.

Randal Grichuk, a come-from-nowhere Yankees killer the last two seasons, homered twice, including a game-wrecking three-run shot in the fifth that helped send the Yankees to a 6-4 defeat in front of 22,562.

The Yankees (98-53), trying to keep their slight lead over the Astros for best record in the AL, finished the year 4-6 at Rogers Centre aginst the Blue Jays (59-91). They’re 39-54 here since the start of the 2010 season and have posted losing season records in this stadium nine of the last 10 years.

Aaron Judge hit his 23rd homer, but it was an overall quiet day from the offense as the Yankees finished this three-city trip, which started with three victories in four games in Boston, 6-4.

Grichuk homered in the third off Jordan Montgomery, who made his return to a big-league mound after Tommy John surgery. He cracked his three-run shot, which snapped a 3-3 tie, in the fifth off Nestor Cortes Jr.

The blasts gave Grichuk 28 homers this season, eight of them – in 63 at-bats – with 15 RBIs in 16 games against the Yankees. He’s hit 13 over the past two seasons, the most of any player vs. the Yankees.

Judge started the scoring six pitches into the game, taking a 96-mph 0-and-2 fastball from Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font to right. Sinkerballer T.J. Zeuch came on in the second and pitched the next 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits. He walked three and struck out five.

The Yankees also saw Dellin Betances return after not pitching all season. The righthander came on in the fourth, after Montgomery allowed three runs and four hits over two innings, and struck out the only two batters he faced. Betances threw nine pitches, including eight strikes, his fastball peaking at 95 mph.

The Yankees scored an unearned run in the seventh but could not get anything more after putting runners at the corners with one out. Didi Gregorius struck out and Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the threat.

Ken Giles pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 20th save.