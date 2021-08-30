Kluber's return unravels in fourth inning

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Corey Kluber’s return to the mound couldn’t have gone any better until suddenly it couldn’t end soon enough.

The 35-year-old, who threw a no-hitter May 19 against the Rangers but left his next start May 25 after three innings with the right shoulder strain that would land him on the injured list the next day, completely dominated the Angels into the fourth inning Monday night before his outing disintegrated in a hailstorm of sharp singles and eventually a grand slam.

Kluber, after not allowing a hit and striking out six over his first 3 1/3 innings, allowed three straight singles in the fourth, the last one to Joe Adell, which cut the Yankees’ lead to 2-1. He would load the bases with two outs in the inning after walking Max Stassi, then saw Jack Mayfield jump on a first-pitch curveball and send it deep to left for a grand slam that made it 5-2. It marked the second career grand slam surrendered by Kluber, the other coming July 2, 2013 when he was with Cleveland and the Royals Alex Gordon got him, according to YES.

"The way I’m going to approach it is like I do every start, which is go out there and go 100% from the first pitch and go as long as I can until he [manager Aaron Boone] comes and takes the ball from me," Kluber said Friday afternoon after a bullpen session at Oakland Coliseum. "However long that is, so be it."

On a pitch count of 65-75, Kluber, who struck out the first two batters he faced, including the American League home run leader Shohei Ohtani, allowed five runs and five hits over four innings in which he threw 68 pitches. Kluber, whose fastball sat in the 87-90 mph range but whose velocity started to dip as the outing progressed, walked one and struck out six.

Kluber, 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 starts before getting hurt, had a lead before taking the mound as five pitches into the game the Yankees had the lead.

DJ LeMahieu smoked a 0-and-1 fastball from Angels opener Mike Mayers over the head of the leftfielder Adell, who misread the ball off the bat. Anthony Rizzo, 5-for-32 (.156) since coming off the COVID-19 IL Aug. 18, sliced an RBI double down the leftfield line to make it 1-0. Aaron Judge, whose 20-game on-base streak ended Sunday, started a new strike Monday with a sharp single to left that improved the outfielder to 13 for his last 26. That moved Rizzo to third, allowing him to come in for a 2-0 lead when Giancarlo Stanton grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

Kluber then took the mound and immediately started filling up the zone, striking out leadoff man David Fletcher on four pitches – the final one a slider – and striking out Shohei Ohtani looking at a slider. Phil Gosselin worked a walk but Kluber got Jared Walsh to line to right to end the 19-pitch inning.

Kluber struck out Max Stassi swinging at a curveball to end the second, Jake Mayfield swinging at a curveball to start the third and David Fletcher looking at a 90-mph sinker to end the third, which gave the righty five strikeouts over three innings. Kluber needed just 35 pitches to get through three.

No Ohtani Tuesday (on the mound)

Monday Angels manager Joe Maddon said two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be just a one-way phenom this series, announcing the pitcher/DH had been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday as he’s still experiencing soreness in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Saturday against the Padres. Ohtani, who leads the AL in homers with 41, started at DH Monday and batted second.