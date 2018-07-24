ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It appears Yankees GM Brian Cashman has added to an already powerful bullpen as, according to multiple reports circulating Tuesday night, the Yankees obtained Orioles lefthanded closer Zach Britton.

MLB Network Insider Ken Rosenthal was first to report a deal was close, and later Jon Heyman tweeted that the deal was completed.

Minor-league righthander Dillon Tate, who was scratched last-minute from his start with Double-A Trenton Tuesday night, is the centerpiece to the deal for the Orioles, who would also receive Triple-A pitchers Cody Carroll, a righty, and Josh Rogers, a lefty.

The medicals on all involved players must be approved by both clubs before a deal becomes official — the move would be one that simultaneously improves the Yankees and also damages the Astros and Red Sox, two clubs searching for bullpen upgrades.

The 30-year-old Britton, who has a 3.45 ERA in 16 games this season, did not make his season debut until June 12 as he spent the first part of the season rehabbing a torn right Achilles tendon. He had a 7.04 ERA after eight appearances but, entering Tuesday night, had not allowed a run in eight straight games, allowing three hits and four walks, while striking out six, in that span.

Britton, however, is just two years removed from a historic 2016 when he posted a 0.54 ERA and saved 47 games in 69 appearances, making him the rare reliever who was discussed as both a Cy Young and MVP candidate.

Britton would give the Yankees, who entered Tuesday with an AL-best bullpen ERA of 2.75 and AL-leading 448 strikeouts from their relievers, four pitchers with closing experience. Britton would join Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson and Dellin Betances who have closed. And more than a few talent evaluators believe Chad Green to be capable of closing as well.