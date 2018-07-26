From 2014-16, newly acquired Yankees reliever Zach Britton recorded ERAs of 1.65, 1.92 and 0.54. His career ERA is 3.22.

Britton has an 8.46 ERA in 22 1⁄3 innings at Yankee Stadium, but a closer look at the numbers should make Yankees fans exhale. He began his Orioles career as a mediocre starting pitcher, and in three starts at Yankee Stadium in 2011-12, he allowed 17 earned runs in eight innings. Then he made the transformation to elite closer, and in the past six seasons, he has allowed four earned runs in 14 1⁄3 relief innings in the Bronx. That’s more like it.

In any case, now he won’t have to face the Yankees, who obtained him from the Orioles for three prospects on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if it’s any harder to pitch here as a home player than it is as a visitor,” Britton said after reporting to his new team. “I mean, this is a pretty tough place to come in as a visiting player and perform. I’ve always enjoyed coming here. So I don’t think that transition is going to be hard.”

The tougher transition for the 30-year-old has been coming back from offseason Achilles tendon surgery. Britton’s season didn’t start until June 12. He went 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA and four saves in 16 games (15 2⁄3 innings) before the trade, pitching two scoreless innings against the Yankees and earning a win and a save.

“The more innings I get, the better I’ve been feeling,” Britton said. “I’m about eight months removed from Achilles surgery. The strength was kind of an issue coming back. I lost a lot of weight after the surgery, a lot of strength. As I’ve put on that weight, a lot of the strength has come back. The velocity is coming back. I’m starting to feel more like myself. Hopefully I’ll get better, and I think I will. I’ve seen signs this last month.”

Britton joins a star-studded bullpen headed by closer Aroldis Chapman. Manager Aaron Boone said he is not changing closers, which Britton says is fine with him.

“I just kind of told him I’m ready for whatever situation he wants to use me in,” Britton said. “I understand what Chapman has done in this game and respect it. I just want to be used in any way I can, and that’s what they’re going to do. I want to make a good first impression. You want to come here, and this team is winning. You don’t want to be a hindrance to that. I want to go out there and help this team get a little further than they are now and catch the Boston Red Sox.”

Notes & quotes: In addition to adding Britton to the roster, the Yankees optioned Luis Cessa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and called up outfielder Shane Robinson to replace Brandon Drury, who was dealt to Toronto in the J.A. Happ trade . . . Righthander Domingo German had to leave a start for Scranton in the second inning with a right biceps injury, the severity of which was not immediately known.