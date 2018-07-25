ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brian Cashman said his push to upgrade the rotation will very much continue in earnest in advance of the trade deadline.

But in the meantime the Yankees general manager will sit back and watch with interest a bullpen that was already among baseball’s best that now has lefty Zach Britton, an addition Cashman made late Tuesday night.

“Right now,” Cashman said on a conference call Wednesday, “our bullpen is really strong.”

The 30-year-old Britton, who has a 3.45 ERA in 16 games this season, was not in St. Petersburg for Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Rays and instead will join his new team Thursday when the Yankees start a four-game series against the Royals at the Stadium.

Aaron Boone said he envisions Britton filling “a variety of different roles” in the late innings, but that Aroldis Chapman will remain the closer.

“Chappy’s our closer,” Boone said.

Chapman has been terrific this season, going 25-for-26 in saves while posting a 2.03 ERA. But he’s been battling tendinitis in his left knee much of the season so Britton gives a measure of protection should that issue become more pronounced.

Cashman said Chapman’s knee wasn’t a factor in the trade, but it does give the club insurance if he, or anyone else, goes down.

“If somebody, God-forbid, ever got hurt, we have another legitimate, quality option in choice that can reinforce us,” Cashman said. “It hopefully covers us a lot of different ways.”

Britton gives the Yankees, who entered Wednesday with an AL-best bullpen ERA of 2.75 and AL-leading 448 strikeouts from their relievers, four pitchers with closing experience. He joins Chapman, David Robertson and Dellin Betances, who have closed.

Britton, who was drafted by the Orioles in the third round of the 2006 draft and made his big-league debut in 2011, did not make his 2018 debut until June 12 as he spent the first part of the season rehabbing a torn right Achilles tendon. He had a 7.04 ERA after eight appearances but, entering Tuesday night, had not allowed a run in eight straight games, allowing three hits and four walks, while striking out six, in that stretch.

It was just two years ago, however, that Britton turned in one of the great seasons any reliever has ever had. In 2016 Britton posted a 0.54 ERA and saved 47 games in 69 appearances, putting him in the discussion not only for the AL Cy Young but for MVP honors as well. From Sept. 20, 2015 to Aug. 23, 2017, Britton converted 60 straight saves to set an AL record.

“How close he is to the All-Star guy [he was], I don’t know,” Cashman said. “Our hope is we’ll be able to see something like that on a consistent basis. He obviously had a major injury he came back from and he’s missed a lot of time in knocking the rust off and closing the gap on where he was and what he’s capable of. Hopefully, the best is yet to come.”

The move, for obvious reasons, was enthusiastically endorsed by the Yankees’ clubhouse.

“He’s just a tough at-bat,” said Aaron Hicks, who is just 0-for-2 in his career vs. Britton but has seen him plenty from the dugout. “When a guy throws 98 miles-per-hour and it goes straight down, it’s kinda hard to hit. It’s not easy. It’s not a fun at-bat.”