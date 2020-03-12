TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees

Yankees' Zack Britton doesn't believe wrist injury will linger

Yankees' Zack Britton delivers a pitch during a

Yankees' Zack Britton delivers a pitch during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.  Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
TAMPA, Fla. – Zack Britton says he always uses a protective screen when he throws a live batting practice in spring training.

On Wednesday, he didn’t, and he paid the price when he was hit on the right (non-throwing) wrist by a line drive off the bat of non-roster catcher Erik Kratz.

"It’s not fun,” Britton said. “In a game, I think you’re more on guard for it. I usually bring an ‘L’ screen out there, and I didn’t yesterday. It was kind of like karma.”

X-rays and a CT scan taken on Wednesday showed no break. Britton appeared at Steinbrenner Field without any kind of wrap on his wrist and said he is good to go.

"I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to linger,” Britton said.

Aaron Judge, who is out with a fractured rib, said he is progressing. Judge said he hopes to have another CT scan soon so he can get back to baseball activities.

"I’m feeling great,” Judge said. “We’re progressing really well. I feel like we might be ahead of schedule. I don’t know what the schedule is, but I’m kind of pushing that timeline as much as I can. I feel like we’re going to be ramping up things here. I’m going to try to get that CT scan as soon as I can.”

Judge said he might be looking at a “middle, end of April, May” return, but then backed off providing any definitive timeline.

Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

