Yankees' Zack Britton lands on injured list with hamstring strain

Yankees pitcher Zack Britton walks to the dugout

Yankees pitcher Zack Britton walks to the dugout after manager Aaron Boone, right, took him out of the game during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Zack Britton is the latest prominent Yankee to go down to injury.

The reliever had an MRI on his left hamstring before Thursday’s game against the Rays and was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly after. Britton may have hurt the hamstring covering first base at the start of the eighth inning in Wednesday night’s loss to Tampa Bay and manager Aaron Boone said he felt it on the last few pitches he threw before being removed.

“He seemed to be doing pretty well but it could be an IL situation,” Boone said at his pregame news conference.

Britton joins a list of Yankees regulars currently on the IL. Giancarlo Stanton has a left hamstring injury, Aaron Judge has a mild strain of his right calf and DJ LeMaihieu is shelved by a left thumb sprain.

 

Judge could return as early as Saturday and appears on track to do so. LeMahieu said Wednesday that he was told the injury he suffered over the weekend would require two-to-three weeks to heal. Stanton could be out at least a couple more weeks.

Britton allowed two runs in the eighth inning as the Rays pulled away from a 2-2 tie for a 4-2 win. As he came off the mound as he was taken out, Britton reached for the back of his left leg and seemed to grimace. The reliever was not available for post-game interviews as he was being examined by team medical staff.

Britton’s appearance on Wednesday night was his first back in the role as a primary set-up man for closer Aroldis Chapman. Chapman was on the IL after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly after summer camp opened and was activated by the team on Monday. During his absence, Britton served as the club’s closer and was 8-for-8 in save opportunities.

In 10 appearances, the lefthander is 0-2 with a 2.00 ERA.

The spate of injuries this season is reminiscent of last year when the Yankees had a whopping 29 players make 36 trips to the injured list. They still won 103 games.

