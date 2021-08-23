ATLANTA — Zack Britton’s nightmare 2021 season continued Monday when the lefthanded reliever was placed on the injured list with a left elbow sprain.
"On Sunday he had some inflammation in there," manager Aaron Boone said Monday afternoon. "Yesterday [Sunday] he went and got an MRI."
Britton has struggled throughout the season, on the mound and physically.
Monday marked the third time that Britton, who has a 5.89 ERA in 22 outings this season, has been on the IL this season.
His velocity has been down pretty much all year and his control has been a consistent issue.
He started the season on the IL after undergoing surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. He returned June 12 only to be out from June 26-July 15 with a left hamstring strain.
"I feel for Zack because I know how hard he’s worked to get back," Boone said. "I know he’s frustrated."
Urshela likely to return out West
Gio Urshela, who started a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Somerset, is likely to play another couple of rehab games before joining the Yankees in Oakland for their four-game series against the Athletics that begins Thursday. Urshela has been out since Aug. 1 with a left hamstring strain.
Gleyber report
Boone said Gleyber Torres, out since Aug. 9 with a left thumb sprain, is scheduled to report to Somerset on Tuesday where he will work out with the Double-A club through the weekend. Boone said the hope is the shortstop will be able to start a rehab assignment early next week.
Voit wins award
Luke Voit was named the American League player of the week after going 10-for-21 (.476) with two homers, 11 RBIs, three doubles and five runs in six games.
Roster doings
As a corresponding roster move for Britton, righthanded reliever Clay Holmes was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. The Yankees also recalled outfielder Jonathan Davis from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.