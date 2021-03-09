TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees reliever Zack Britton sent for MRI on sore pitching elbow

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton delivers a pitch

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton delivers a pitch in the seventh inning in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Oct. 18, 2019 at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. — Call it the first "uh-oh" moment of what had been a relatively healthy spring training so far for the Yankees.

Aaron Boone, speaking Tuesday morning before his team headed to Lakeland to face the Tigers, said lefty reliever Zack Britton was sent for an MRI Monday on his pitching elbow after experiencing "some soreness" following a bullpen session Sunday.

"He'll meet with the doctor [on Tuesday] to see just where we're at on all that," Boone said.

The fourth-year manager declined to speculate on the seriousness of the situation but indicated the 33-year-old Britton, who posted a 1.89 ERA in 20 games last season, being ready by Opening Day could be in jeopardy.

"I would say it's always concerning any time any of your players are going through tests because they're not quite where we want them to be," Boone said. "But that said, let's find out where we're at, what [the MRI] says and what the days ahead mean now. Zack overall feels pretty good. He's in good spirits about it, but let’s get the answers first."

Is Tommy John a consideration?

"I would say no," Boone said, adding he didn’t believe the soreness is related to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which can often be a precursor to Tommy John.

As for this keeping Britton from being ready for Opening Day April 1, Boone said: "That’s possible. Again, let’s see where we’re at when we get [the test results]. As much as we always look to April 1, that’s one day. The biggest thing is we want to get this diagnosed properly, treated properly and get Britt in the best place to be at his best. But I don’t want to speculate too much on a timeline when I really don’t have an idea right now."

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

