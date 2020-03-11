TODAY'S PAPER
Zack Britton sent for tests after being hit on wrist by line drive

The Yankees' Zack Britton delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training game against the Tigers on Feb. 29 in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
TAMPA, Fla. – Yankees reliever Zack Britton was sent for tests on Wednesday morning after he was hit on the right wrist by a line drive while throwing a live batting practice at an empty Steinbrenner Field.

Britton, who throws with his left hand, walked off in obvious discomfort after he was struck by a ball hit by non-roster catcher Erik Kratz.

The Yankees said they would provide an update on Britton’s condition after he received the medical tests.

Britton was pitching live batting practice with no protective screen in front of him, as Adam Ottavino also did earlier Wednesday morning.

There was a screen behind the pitchers, apparently protecting some equipment the Yankees set up to monitor the sessions.

“It’s a bad feeling anytime,” Kratz said of hitting a pitcher with a line drive. “I never want to hit even [someone] you’re competing against.”

The Yankees are suffering through an injury-filled spring training. Already, they have lost Luis Severino for the season due to Tommy John surgery, James Paxton until at least mid-May following back surgery, Aaron Judge for an undisclosed amount of time because of a fractured rib and Giancarlo Stanton to a calf injury.

Stanton, who hit in the live BP against Ottavino and Britton, is not expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Paxton played catch for the first time since the surgery and said he felt “no pain at all.”

Most of the Yankees' regulars stayed behind in Tampa while manager Aaron Boone and the rest of the roster took on the Marlins across the state in Jupiter.

