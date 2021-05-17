TODAY'S PAPER
Zack Britton feels some elbow soreness, unlikely to begin rehab assignment on Wednesday

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton reacts after the Tampa Bay Rays score a run during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 19, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
ARLINGTON, Texas — Zack Britton had been mostly sailing along in his rehab from March 15 surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow.

That changed Monday.

Britton, slated to start a rehab assignment Wednesday night with Double-A Somerset, is unlikely to make that appearance, Aaron Boone said.

"He’s going to see the doctor," the manager said Monday before the Yankees started a four-game series against the Rangers. "He was dealing with a little soreness after his sim game."

Britton faced batters Saturday morning in Scranton and appeared to come through the outing OK.

"He was really encouraged," Boone said Saturday afternoon. "Said he was a little rusty but felt like his stuff was good, his arm felt good. Sounds like it was another good step for him."

Not quite as good as it appeared, though. Boone said Monday that Britton was feeling some "general soreness" in the area of the elbow that had been operated on.

"It could just be related to the normal ramp-up of going into a sim game and facing hitters [for the first time]," Boone said. "So we’ll see where we’re at."

Of officially starting Britton’s rehab clock, Boone said: "Hopefully it’s just something that we push off a couple of days."

Hicks latest

The Yankees are closing in on getting some clarification on Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the injured list over the weekend after being diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.

The centerfielder, who returned to New York after the Yankees finished their series in Baltimore on Sunday, has been receiving anti-inflammatories with the hope that season-ending surgery can be avoided.

"He’s going in and doing his treatments in New York at Yankee Stadium and just kind of continuing to evaluate and see where we’re at over the next couple of days," Boone said. "I think it’s a week-long cycle of the medicine, so we’ll see where we are probably in the next couple of days."

Boone said a cortisone shot is not likely to be deemed an option if the anti-inflammatories don’t work.

"I think it’s either something that we feel like he can get through and play and play at a certain level," Boone said. "Otherwise, surgery could be in the mix."

Extra bases

Former Ranger Rougned Odor, on the IL with a left knee sprain since May 5, could return to the Yankees "possibly" on Tuesday, Boone said . . .Aaron Judge, who had a .571/.640/.1.333 slash line with five homers, six RBIs and eight runs in six games, was named the AL Player of the Week. It was the fourth such honor of his career and the first since July 27-Aug. 2, 2020.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

