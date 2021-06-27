BOSTON — Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Saturday the Yankees would have more clarity on Zack Britton’s hamstring injury when the lefthander undergoes an MRI Monday in New York. Britton was forced from his outing Friday and landed on the IL a day later.

Speaking Sunday before the Yankees' 9-2 loss to the Red Sox, Britton said he doesn’t believe that test, or any others, are necessary.

"I felt fine," Britton said on the field after playing catch on flat ground at 120 feet.

Of the exact diagnosis, Britton said he didn’t have one.

"I think it [could be] a little bit of a strain [but I think] it’s more of a bad cramp," he said. "It’s gotten better from yesterday and now obviously throwing and running [it feels OK]."

Britton said the Yankees asked about him having an MRI and his response was, "I didn’t think I needed it considering how I felt yesterday."

Britton, activated on June 13 after spending the first part of the season on the IL while recovering from surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip in his elbow, has a 4.15 ERA in five appearances. He retired the first batter he faced Friday but hobbled off the mound one batter later after throwing a pitch during Hunter Renfroe’s at-bat.

"It grabbed on me pretty good on the mound," Britton said. "Didn’t really settle down until maybe a couple of hours later. So I’m definitely relieved to some extent that I don’t feel like I need an MRI or to go through anything crazy."

In Britton’s eyes, there’s little question he’ll be able to return from the IL when the minimum 10 days are up.

"You never want to put a hard yes or no on anything," Britton said, "but after today throwing, I don’t see why I wouldn’t be [ready]."

Chapman: All-Star interest

Aroldis Chapman, 16-for-19 in saves and with a 2.54 ERA entering Sunday, has the kind of numbers that will get him All-Star Game consideration. The six-time All-Star said his plan would be to go to Denver if there’s a seventh bid.

"Hopefully that happens," Chapman said Sunday through his interpreter. "I’m healthy and ready to go, and if I’m selected, yeah, I’ll go."

Wilson, O’Day close

Justin Wilson, on the IL since May 29 with a right hamstring strain, and Darren O’Day, on the IL since May 1 with a right rotator cuff strain, both appeared in rehab outings Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

"Hopefully after that, [they’ll] be back with us," Aaron Boone said. "But we'll get through today and see if another [rehab outing's] needed or not."

O’Day struck out two in a perfect fourth against Lehigh Valley and Wilson walked one in a scoreless fifth.