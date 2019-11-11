Yordan Àlvarez of the Houston Astros has been unanimously chosen AL Rookie of the Year.

The slugging designated hitter earned all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Monday night. He’s the 24th unanimous pick.

The 22-year-old from Cuba ranked second among AL rookies with 27 homers despite playing 87 games after debuting in June. He batted .313, drove in 78 runs and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros. He struggled at times in the postseason, but that was after voting had concluded.

He’s the third Houston player to win the award, following teammate Carlos Correa in 2015 and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1991.

Àlvarez easily beat out the other AL finalists, with Orioles left-hander John Means second and Rays infielder Brandon Lowe third.

New GM in S.F.

Former Cubs assistant general manager Scott Harris, 32, was introduced as the San Francisco Giants’ new GM.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi remains the primary decision-maker and he said he expects to announce a new manager sometime this week to succeed Bruce Bochy, who stepped down after the season.

The Giants have narrowed their list of candidates to former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

O’Day back to Braves

Righthanded reliever Darren O’Day, out most of 2019 with a right forearm strain, has agreed to re-sign with the Braves for one year and $2.75 million.