Yuli Gurriel has some explaining to do.
The Astros first baseman was caught on camera in the dugout making what appeared to be a racist gesture against Yu Darvish after he hit a home run against the Dodgers starter in Game 3 of the World Series Friday night.
A smiling Gurriel could be seen using his hands to slant his eyes after his solo blast gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Darvish was born in Japan before making the move to the major leagues in 2012.
Surrounded by reporters after the game, Gurriel said through his translator, “I didn’t want to offend him or anybody in Japan. I have a lot of respect, I played in Japan.”
Gurriel is expected to meet with MLB on Saturday to discuss the incident.
