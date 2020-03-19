TODAY'S PAPER
Three members of 76ers franchise test positive for coronavirus

The empty court is seen at the Wells Fargo Center after an NBA game between the 76ers and the Pistons on March 11 in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press
The Philadelphia 76ers say three members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sixers did not identify the members. They say players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff were tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately. All other tests results are currently negative.

The individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.

