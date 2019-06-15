NEW ORLEANS — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis, who is among the game's biggest stars, with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James. It also gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.

New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday's draft and will have the Lakers' fourth overall choice.

It remains to be seen, however, how well Ingram will recover from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season.

The Knicks were rumored to be a potential landing spot for Davis even though they lacked the assets that the Lakers had. The Knicks, who finished 17-65 last season, don’t boast a current All-Star, and it’s hard to imagine the young players on the current roster as potential All-Stars. Their best assets are the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft and five more first-round picks over the next four years.

Despite that, Davis' agent, Rich Paul, appeared to talk up the Knicks in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week.

“The only difference is, they don’t have as many championships as the Lakers,” Paul said. “They got a tradition. It’s a big market — not that it’s only big markets. They have cap space, flexibility, they’re able to absorb more than one star. What’s wrong with that?”

John Calipari, Davis' coach at Kentucky, also urged the Knicks to make a deal for the 6-10 Davis.

"He’s a generational player,” Calipari said Tuesday night on MSG Network. “He’s like one every 10, 12, 15 years, so I would tell the Knicks or anybody else, you do what you have to do to get him on your team."

With Steve Popper