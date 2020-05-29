best nba teams by franchise

Magic Johnson after the Lakers defeated Boston Celtics, 106-93, to win the NBA championship at the Forum in Inglewood, California on June 14, 1987.

Detroit Pistons team owner Bill Davidson holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy surrounded by his players following their NBA championship victory over the Lakers in Game 4 on June 13, 1989.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan holds the ball away from the Seattle SuperSonics' Gary Payton during Game 4 in the NBA Finals on June 12, 1996.

San Antonio Spurs David Robinson, right, and Tim Duncan pose in front of Milan's gothic cathedral known as the Duomo, in downtown Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1999.

Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller reacts in the third quarter of Game 3 in the NBA Finals match up against the Los Angeles Lakers in Indianapolis, Sunday, June 11, 2000. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Denver Nuggets' Carmelo Anthony on Dec. 10, 2009.

Larry Bird gets a congratulations as Celtics teammate Kevin McHale goes up with his arms in victory over the Houston Rockets in NBA Finals Game 4 on June 4, 1986.