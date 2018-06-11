TODAY'S PAPER
BIG3 names championship trophy after Julius Erving

Julius Erving coaches Tri-State against Power during The

Julius Erving coaches Tri-State against Power during The BIG3's opening week at Barclays Center on June 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The BIG3 has named its championship trophy for Julius Erving, who grew up in Roosevelt, the 3-on-3 league announced on Monday.

Erving, who coaches the Tri-State team, joined the league last season, its first. The 2018 final is scheduled for the Barclays Center on Aug. 24.

“Dr. J is a basketball pioneer whose style of play forever changed the way the game of basketball is played,” BIG3 co-founder and co-CEO Ice Cube said in a news release. “As a league that perpetually strives to change the game, it only made sense to name our Championship Trophy for a man who has made a career of doing just that.”

The BIG3’s second season begins on June 22 in Houston.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

