The BIG3 has named its championship trophy for Julius Erving, who grew up in Roosevelt, the 3-on-3 league announced on Monday.

Erving, who coaches the Tri-State team, joined the league last season, its first. The 2018 final is scheduled for the Barclays Center on Aug. 24.

“Dr. J is a basketball pioneer whose style of play forever changed the way the game of basketball is played,” BIG3 co-founder and co-CEO Ice Cube said in a news release. “As a league that perpetually strives to change the game, it only made sense to name our Championship Trophy for a man who has made a career of doing just that.”

The BIG3’s second season begins on June 22 in Houston.