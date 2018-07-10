TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Knight dead, former UCLA basketball player was 39

UCLA's Billy Knight celebrates after scoring a three-pointer

UCLA's Billy Knight celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against Georgetown on Dec. 29, 2001 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AP / Kevorak Djansezian

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Authorities say former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight has died in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released a cause of death.

Phoenix police say Knight’s body was found on a roadway early Sunday near downtown and there was no evidence of foul play.

The 39-year-old Knight was a guard/forward at UCLA from 1998-2002, averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior.

He wasn’t picked in the 2002 NBA draft and played professionally in France and Japan.

Knight was a basketball operations assistant for the Northern Arizona Suns of the developmental G League in the 2016-17 season. The team is affiliated with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Northern Arizona Suns officials issued a statement Tuesday evening saying they were “deeply saddened by the passing.”

