TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
44° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketball

Game 1: Celtics vs. 76ers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-101, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) celebrates his three-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) passes the
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) passes the ball against the defense of Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his players in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Boston Celtics legendary player Bill Russell is greeted
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics legendary player Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Boston Celtics team owner Wyc Grousbeck, left, chats
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics team owner Wyc Grousbeck, left, chats with New England Patriots football team owner Robert Kraft before Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives against
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives against Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) reaches for
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) reaches for the ball against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) goes up
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) goes up for a shot and is called for a charge against Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) drives by
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) drives by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees After starting first 27 games, Judge gets a rest
Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to reporters before Boone will try to pair Gray and Romine for a while
Sonny Gray #55 of the New York Yankees Astros end Yankees’ winning streak at nine games
Mike Francesa during a 'Mike and the Mad Entercom executive explains Francesa’s return
Ward Melville starting pitcher Anthony Kay delivers during Kay sees light at end of post-surgery tunnel
Alex Rodriguez attends the Time 100 Gala at A-Rod to appear with Mike Francesa Tuesday