SportsBasketball

Carmelo Anthony to opt in, take $28 million with Thunder, AP source says

Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game in his first season in Oklahoma City, but he struggled at times in his new role as a spot shooter.

Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a

Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season.

The New York Times first reported Anthony’s decision to bypass the chance to become a free agent. A person with knowledge of details confirmed Anthony’s choice and spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

The Thunder traded for Anthony and Paul George to join Russell Westbrook before last season, moves that gave them high hopes of challenging Golden State in the West. Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game, but he struggled at times in his new role as a spot shooter. His playing time dwindled in the playoffs and he wasn’t happy.

In Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against Utah that ended Oklahoma City’s season, he played fewer minutes than backup Jerami Grant. After the season, the 34-year-old Anthony said he doesn’t want to come off the bench.

