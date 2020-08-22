When Carmelo Anthony finally got the call in November after more than a year out of the game, he made a less than stirring debut for the Portland Trail Blazers as they fell to 5-10. And it generated criticism, calls that it was a public relations move for a team falling backward.

After all, Anthony had been unable to find a job and 35 years old at the time, his most recent stops were littered with quick failures. The sure Hall of Famer had been forced out of New York, lasted just one season in Oklahoma City and the final insult, he was unceremoniously pushed aside after just 10 games in Houston.

But if there were doubters, the star of the Blazers, Damian Lillard, was not one of them. He met with Anthony and expressed his belief that there was a place for him in Portland. And now, Lillard is not alone.

“I think it’s summed up, when Dame met Melo that night in New Orleans after we had signed him and we had people questioning the signing, was it a publicity stunt?” Portland general manager Neil Olshey said in an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I mean, my god, it was Carmelo Anthony. People were acting like this was the New York Mets signing a 40-year-old Willie Mays.

“We got him and put him in the starting lineup. Dame said, ‘This is not how your story is going to be written. What they were trying to do to you is not what is going to happen. That’s not going to be your story and we’re going to change it here.’”

The story is still going as the Blazers, with Anthony playing a major role, managed to slip into the NBA’s 22-team bubble restart and went 6-2 in the seeding portion, earning a spot in the play-in game against Memphis. The Blazers won that game with Anthony delivering a dagger shot late to put the game out of reach.

And Tuesday night Anthony contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help Portland win Game 1 of the best-of-seven opening-round series over the top-seeded Lakers.

Anthony hasn’t been the star he once was. The last time he’d faced his longtime friend LeBron James in a playoff series was in 2012 when he was the leader of the Knicks, averaging 27.8 points per game in the series against James and Miami. Now he is clearly the third option behind Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

“I don’t look at it that deeply,” Anthony said before Game 1. “This is just another opportunity for me. We’ve had our times, our battles. The positive thing on all of this is that we’re actually able to do this, compete at this level against each other in year 17. that’s how I look at this, being able to go out there this late in our career, year 17, knowing the history that we have on the court, off the court. That’s the fun part for me.”

Anthony not only stayed in shape while sidelined waiting for a team to give him a chance but after playing through the regular season until the shutdown he went home and worked harder. With Zach Collins and Josef Nurkic coming back from injuries, Anthony saw that he might have to move from power forward to small forward. And while turning 36 years old during the break, he arrived in Orlando and immediately added a new nickname — Skinny Melo.

“The guy completely transformed his body over the hiatus and he’s been a starting three, which everybody complained he wasn’t over the last three years,” Olshey said. “Everybody is thrilled for Melo.”

Tuesday he was just 3-for-11 shooting, but with the Blazers tied at 89-89 they won the game with clutch shooting. First, Lillard delivered a 36-foot three-pointer and then Anthony dropped in a three-point field goal with 2:32 to play. But even before the shot he opened eyes early in the game with his defense against James and plays like a pretty no-look touch pass for a Hassan Whiteside dunk. The series is now tied at 1 apiece after the top seed Lakers dominated Game 2. Game 3 was late Saturday night.

“I was really happy for Melo and Gary Trent,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Neither one of them were shooting the ball that well throughout the game, but the ball movement, the trust, Melo hit a shot a little deeper than he usually takes it. . . . We trusted them and they trusted their shot. We’ve won some games down here in Orlando already because of those type of plays and that shotmaking. I’m glad that’s part of our game, that trust.”