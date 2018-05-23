NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at TD Garden. The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2.

Fans react as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes the court before Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James keeps the ball from Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) loses the ball out of bounds under defensive pressure from Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, left, and guard Jaylen Brown during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and forward Jayson Tatum, right, during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) battles for position against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.