NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at TD Garden. The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2.

Fans react as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Fans react as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes the court before Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James keeps the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James keeps the ball from Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) loses the
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) loses the ball out of bounds under defensive pressure from Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) goes up
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, left, and guard Jaylen Brown during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives against Boston
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and forward Jayson Tatum, right, during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) battles for
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) battles for position against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) blocks a
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue shouts to his
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue shouts to his team during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston.

