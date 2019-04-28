TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford help Celtics cruise past Bucks in second round opener 

Milwaukee is the top seed in the East and has home-court advantage throughout the postseason after posting the NBA's best record, but Boston didn't play like an underdog in any way.

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives past the Milwaukee

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives past the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the second half of Game 1 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 112-90 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Photo Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press
Print

MILWAUKEE — Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 11 assists, Al Horford added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 112-90 on Sunday in the opener of their second-round playoff series.

Jaylen Brown chipped in with 19 points and Gordon Hayward had 13 off the bench for the Celtics. Boston controlled the game for long stretches and played stingy defense against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokoumpo, who scored 22 points but shot just 7 for 21. Antetokounmpo didn't make his first field goal until the first minute of the second quarter.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton had 16 for Milwaukee, which completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Pistons on Monday and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Celtics came off a sweep of their own against Indiana.

The Celtics knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs in seven games last year, winning the final game at home. This year, Milwaukee is the top seed in the East and has home-court advantage throughout the postseason after posting the NBA's best record, but Boston didn't play like an underdog in any way.

The Celtics jumped out early, leading by as many as 11 in the opening quarter. Boston shot 52% while the Bucks shot only 5 of 19.

The shooting woes continued for the Bucks until midway through the second quarter, when Milwaukee used a 15-0 run to pull even at 40. The teams then traded baskets with the Celtics grabbing a 52-50 lead at the half.

Boston used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to again build a double-digit lead, which grew to as much as 21 as Milwaukee again failed to make shots.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud looks on from the Mets designate d'Arnaud for assignment
Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates his Isles lead Hurricanes after 2 periods in Game 2
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch Matz pitches well again as Mets avoid sweep by Brewers
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud walks back to the Rieber: d'Arnaud loses game of survival with Mets
Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL Giants draft pick shot and injured, college says
Rutgers defensive back Blessuan Austin lands after intercepting Queens product Austin comes to Jets with leg issues