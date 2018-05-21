CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 44 points, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop a postseason list and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2 on Monday night with a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics, who are looking forward to getting home.

Pushed by a raucous crowd that wasn't so confident a few days ago, the Cavs held off Boston's comeback in the fourth quarter and squared a series that is now a best-of-three.

Cleveland is trying to become the 20th team — out of 300 — to overcome a 2-0 deficit and James, who has already orchestrated two such rallies, is a step closer to a third.

But to do it again the Cavs will have to win in Boston, where the Celtics are 9-0 this postseason.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reacts while talking to official Bill Kennedy against the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) shoots over Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives on Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, right, looks to drive against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill go for a loose ball in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier (12) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives around Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) and Terry Rozier (12) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) looks to drive against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier (12) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) puts up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson (8) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) goes up for a dunk between Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) and Jordan Clarkson in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes (46) goes up to shoot between Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) and Jordan Clarkson (8) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens calls a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) dunks against the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) steals the ball from Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, left, and Terry Rozier (12) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) and Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland.