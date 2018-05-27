TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

LeBron James, Cavaliers pull away late to beat Celtics in Game 7, reach 4th straight NBA Finals

James will play in his eighth consecutive NBA Finals following the victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday night to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

In the first close game of the series — and the lowest-scoring — James played all 48 minutes for his sixth straight Game 7 win.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday at either Houston or Golden State. The Rockets host the seventh game of the West finals on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 24 for Boston, which was looking to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Lennon: Tanaka wins duel with Ohtani
Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman and Yankees catcher Robertson, Betances, Chapman get job done
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch Tanaka’s six solid innings help Yankees beat Angels
AJ Ramos of the Mets leaves the field Ramos sent home for MRI; Mets mull options for Vargas
Mets' Paul Sewald walks back to the mound Bullpen stumbles as Mets stagger out of Milwaukee
James Madison's Hanna Haven (4) celebrates a goal James Madison edges BC for NCAA title