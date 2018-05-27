NBA Eastern Conference finals Game 7: Celtics vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, left, and guard Jaylen Brown, rear, during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Broadcaster and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce shouts at former teammate and Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins before Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, second from left, speaks to broadcaster and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce before Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) battles Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) for the ball during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots over Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)