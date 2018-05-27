TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
55° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

NBA Eastern Conference finals Game 7: Celtics vs. Cavaliers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, left, and guard Jaylen Brown, rear, during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Broadcaster and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Broadcaster and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce shouts at former teammate and Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins before Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, second from
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, second from left, speaks to broadcaster and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce before Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) battles Cleveland
Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) battles Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) for the ball during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots over
Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots over Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, heads to
Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, heads to the court for Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Lennon: Tanaka wins duel with Ohtani
Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman and Yankees catcher Robertson, Betances, Chapman get job done
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch Tanaka’s six solid innings help Yankees beat Angels
AJ Ramos of the Mets leaves the field Ramos sent home for MRI; Mets mull options for Vargas
Mets' Paul Sewald walks back to the mound Bullpen stumbles as Mets stagger out of Milwaukee
James Madison's Hanna Haven (4) celebrates a goal James Madison edges BC for NCAA title