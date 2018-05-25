CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 46 points and preserved his reign atop the Eastern Conference for at least one more game as the Cleveland Cavaliers shook off losing All-Star Kevin Love with a head injury and beat the Boston Celtics 109-99 on Friday night to force a Game 7.

James, playing in perhaps his final game for the Cavs in Cleveland, delivered another sensational performance — he added 11 rebounds and nine assists while playing all but two minutes — to avoid elimination and delay any decisions about his future.

The king is not dead, and he still has a chance to make his eighth straight NBA Finals.

"It feels good just to be able to play for another game," James said. "Like I've always said, Game 7 is the best two words in sports. ... We should relish the opportunity and have fun with it."

This back-and-forth series, in which home court has meant everything, will have a climatic conclusion Sunday at TD Center, where the Celtics are 10-0 this postseason.

Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier (12) strips the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes, left, tries to keep the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson and LeBron James, left rear, during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill in the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals,Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) grabs the ball ahead of Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens reacts during the second half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill (3) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes (46) and Marcus Morris (13) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith (5) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, top, vie for the ball during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives as Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) defends during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.