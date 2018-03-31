SAN ANTONIO — When Charlie Scott was growing up in Harlem, he never gave a thought to becoming a Basketball Hall of Famer. His goal was to get a spot on the playground in the fabled Rucker League. It turns out, he got both.

Scott was in the Hall of Fame class announced Saturday and introduced here as part of Final Four weekend. He was joined by fellow former pro stars Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Tina Thompson; former college coach Lefty Dreisell; executives Rod Thorn and Rick Welts; women’s basketball pioneer Ora Mae Washington and European star Dino Radja.

“When I grew up, New York was the pinnacle,” said Scott, who played for Stuyvesant High before finishing at a prep school in North Carolina, then starring for the University of North Carolina and playing in the ABA and NBA. “I remember going to my first high school basketball game, watching Boys High with Vaughn Harper and those guys. They played Lane at the Garden.

“The Rucker Tournament, that was our Madison Square Garden,” he said. “That was my dream. You go there and see Wilt [Chamberlain]) and you see Connie Hawkins and you see Satch Sanders. I hoped that one day I could be there one day and play.”

Scott lives in Ohio but returned to New York recently to watch his son Shannon play for the Long Island Nets. He said he had not known he was close to election until he got the call last Wednesday telling him he was in. He joked that after a gathering with his fellow inductees Friday night, “I went in the shower and I started screaming.”

Of the honor, he said, “To be here from where I came from is a great, great, great privilege.”