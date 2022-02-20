Chris Paul revealed before Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game that he has an avulsion fracture in his right thumb and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. With only seven weeks left in the regular season, the injury puts his postseason availability in danger as the Suns, who have the best record in the league at 48-10, attempt to reach the NBA Finals for a second straight season.

"Always going to be a frustration with injury," Paul, who suffered the injury Wednesday, said in his Saturday media availability. "I’ve had four hand surgeries in my career. My hand surgeon is part of my family now, but things could be a lot worse. I’m still blessed. Grateful that we’re 48-10, and if I do miss some time, I know the guys will hold it down."

Even with the injury, which had Paul wearing a soft cast before the game, he made an appearance. He entered in the first quarter without the cast and with his right thumb taped up.

"Even if it’s just to get out there and maybe throw a couple of assists," Paul said Saturday. "As long as I pass it to somebody, somebody will make it."

His first assignment was guarding Suns teammate Devin Booker, and he kept his right hand behind his back. He didn’t touch the ball at all in his first two trips offensively and then fed Jimmy Butler in the corner, but he misfired. Paul attempted one shot — a lefthanded layup — that missed and exited after slightly more than two minutes without a point or assist.

Durant misses game

Kevin Durant was not going to play as he works his way back from a sprained MCL, but he attended the game as the captain of Team Durant and also was scheduled to be part of the halftime honors for the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players. But he was unable to attend because of the death of his grandmother, Barbara Davis, on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that our Dear Sweet Mama, BARBARA A. Davis, transitioned early this morning," his mother, Wanda Durant, wrote on Instagram. "Words can not describe how our family feels [during] this time. We want to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, and well wishes. God is GOOD and His PEACE comforts all of us."