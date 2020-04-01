Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is worried about the places currently hardest-hit by the pandemic, and especially worried about the places that haven’t been hit yet.

Ujiri told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that he’s been in contact with some leaders in Africa, plus has spoken with Canadian



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his talks with other African heads of state about their level of preparation for the new coronavirus. .

"I think a lot of leaders are ahead of it, and the ones that aren’t are starting to pay attention because this is an unknown, this is an unseen enemy, and we have to really, really pay attention," Ujiri said.

Ujiri is of Nigerian descent and founded Giants of Africa, a group that organizes camps and other events to use basketball as a way to promote education and growth for children on the continent. He says he’s unsure yet if his programs will go on this summer as planned.



"We’re just concerned about people, about health, about listening to what the directions are going to be moving forward," Ujiri said.

When it comes to the NBA season, Ujiri said he’s hopeful play can resume. The Raptors won their first NBA title last season.



MLB cancels Cards-Cubs London series

Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees.

MLB said on March 19 that it had scrapped a series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. MLB played in Europe for the first time last June when the Yankees swept a pair of games from the Red Sox in London.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

UEFA playoffs postponed again

UEFA has postponed the Euro 2020 playoffs for the second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The games were originally scheduled for March 26-31 and have now lost their June 4-9 dates.

The playoffs will decide the last four places in the 24-nation lineup for the postponed European Championship.

The decision was made in a conference call with officials from the 55 UEFA member federations.

UEFA says "all other UEFA competition matches, including the centralized international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice."



