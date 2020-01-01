Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

David Stern, the commissioner who transformed the NBA from a financially troubled fringe league to a global and cultural powerhouse, died on Wednesday. He was 77.

Stern, who headed the NBA for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, had been hospitalized since Dec. 17 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Stern replaced Larry O’Brien in February of 1984. During his three-decade tenure, the league expanded from 23 to 30 teams, increased its average player salary from $280,000 to more than $5 million and grew television revenue nearly 40 fold to almost $1.3 billion. Internationally, the NBA went from a sleepy U.S.-centric product to one that has offices in 13 markets worldwide and has its games shown in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages.

Stern revolutionized sports marketing by realizing that the key to growth was emphasizing star players and personalities. Though the play of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James contributed greatly to the league’s rise in popularity during his tenure, Stern made sure their faces and stories were known to more than sports fans. By helping to make celebrities out of his players, he married his sport to glitz and glamor.

Stern also had the league take a leadership role in issues of diversity and social justice.

The NBA was the first league to have African-American owners, general managers, coaches and league officials. The NBA was the first league to hire full-time women officials, and it gave women’s professional basketball a huge assist when it launched the WNBA in 1996 and put its marketing muscle behind it. After Johnson was diagnosed with HIV, Stern literally welcomed back into the league with open arms. In 1992, on live TV at the All-Star Game, he hugged Johnson to demonstrate that HIV wasn't casually contagious.

David Joel Stern was born in New York City on Sept. 22, 1942. As a kid he worked in his father’s popular Manhattan deli on weekends. He was an avid Knicks fan, attending games at old Madison Square Garden. He graduated from Teaneck High School, Rutgers University and Columbia Law School.

He took a job with the law firm Proskauer Rose, where he began working with the NBA as outside counsel. He joined the NBA as general counsel in 1978 and became executive vice president in 1980 before becoming commissioner four years later at the age of 41.

When Stern took over the league, it had a perceived drug problem, a competitive balance problem and was thought of as being too urban to be readily embraced by corporate America. It’s most immediate issue, however, was financial. In 1980, the year Stern was appointed to the role of executive vice president, 16 of the league’s 23 teams lost money and the arenas were filled to only 58 percent of their capacity, according to Sports Illustrated.

Stern set about financially stabilizing and selling a new image of his league by implementing professional sports’ first antidrug, collective bargaining agreement and salary cap.

Ambitious and opinionated with a flair for theatrics, Stern ran the NBA like no other commissioner has ever ran his sport. It is often said he worked 14-hour days and expected those around him to do the same. Bulls managing partner Jerry Reinsdorf used to decline to go to league meetings of owners because he said the issues were already decided — by Stern.

Stern himself became a mini-celebrity shortly after becoming the commissioner when he invented the draft lottery and decided to televise it. Stern appointed himself to be the master of ceremonies for what essentially was a glorified drawing of straws. When the Knicks, the team Stern grew up cheering for, won the right to draft Patrick Ewing in the first lottery in 1985, Stern became the subject of a never-ending host of conspiracies.

Stern came up with another made-for-television moneymaker the year he came into the league, taking the NBA All-Star game, which had been a loser with fans and players alike, and transforming it into an All-Star weekend. The league made it an event by adding the slam dunk and three-point competitions. Borrowing a page from the Super Bowl, they threw party after party for the NBA’s corporate sponsors.

Then there was the Dream Team. Initially, it was said Stern wanted no part of the Olympics. Yet, once he saw the direction things were heading after the U.S. settled for a bronze medal in 1988, he jumped in full force. Johnson, Jordan and Bird led Team USA to a gold medal in Barcelona, and global interest in the game soared. In 1992, there were only 22 international players on NBA teams. There are currently 108 from 38 countries.

There were also tough times.

Costly labor battles led to the cancellation of games in the1998-99 and 2011-12 seasons. There was the "Malice in the Palace" in 2004 when he suspended nine players for a total of 146 games after a brawl broke out and went into the stands. Some saw the player dress code he instituted in 2004 as an over-the-top move to distance the league from hip-hop culture, though GQ magazine recently credited it for making NBA players the fashion and style leaders they are today.

Before the 2012 season, Stern announced his intentions to step down and hand the job to Adam Silver, his handpicked successor. He officially did so in February of 2014, but wouldn’t let staffers use the word retire. Instead, he took the title commissioner emeritus.

Stern stayed busy after stepping down as commissioner, taking trips overseas on the league's behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.