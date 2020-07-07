TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

NBA commissioner Adam Silver concerned about positive tests at 'bubble'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walks away from the

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walks away from the podium after speaking at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo.  Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

As NBA teams began to arrive Tuesday in Orlando, the start of a staggered three-day process, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reiterated his uncertainty about how the league will make it to the finish line.

Silver, speaking at Fortune’s virtual Brainstorm Health conference Tuesday, said that the spread of the virus inside the bubble-like environment the league has created remains a concern.

"We won't be surprised when they first come down to Orlando if we have some additional players test positive," Silver said. "What would be most concerning is once players enter this campus and then go through our quarantine period, then if they were to test positive or if we were to have any positive tests, we would know we would have an issue ... We would know that there's, in essence, a hole in our bubble or that our quarantine or our campus is not working in some way,"

The NBA has already seen a substantial number of players test positive for COVID-19. Twenty-five of 340 players tested were diagnosed as positive and even Tuesday there were more cases coming out - the Nets losing another player, Taurean Prince.

Silver has maintained that the plan brought together by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association would be fluid, adapting to the latest information about the virus. The league shut down play on March 11 after one player, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, tested positive. Even as the league tries to isolate and quarantine players, the virus has continued to find its way to them, just like the rest of the nation - including Orlando, where the teams are assembling at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex.

But Silver has not clarified - nor is it specified in the health and safety protocols that were sent to teams and players - just how many positive tests it would take for the league to shut down operations again.

“It’s the right question, and I’m not sure yet,” Silver said. “Certainly, if we had any sort of a significant spread at all within our campus, we would be shut down again.”

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, left, leaves the Svelte Chapman even leaner after quarantine
Yankees' pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during an intrasquad New Yanks ace Cole impresses in intrasquad game
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball up Nets' Dinwiddie, Prince won't play in NBA restart after positive tests
Mets slugger Pete Alonso jokingly slaps the behind Lennon: Mets will need to create a different energy this time
Fans remembering 9/11 before a game between the Source: Yankees, Mets to play on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso during a workout Unlike some players, Mets' Alonso can't wait for season to begin
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search