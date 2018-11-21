TODAY'S PAPER
Maui Invitational championship: Duke vs. Gonzaga

No. 3 Gonzaga topped No. 1 Duke, 89-87, in the Maui Invitational championship game Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center.

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) misses a slam
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) misses a slam dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Duke forward Jack White (41) shoots a three
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke forward Jack White (41) shoots a three pointer while being guarded by Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) takes a shot
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) takes a shot over Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall (0) shoots over Duke
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall (0) shoots over Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up for
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up for a layup over Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) tries to get
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) tries to get around Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) loses control
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) loses control of the ball while being guarded by Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) tries to
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) tries to get around Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) runs into Gonzaga
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) runs into Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) goes up for
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) goes up for a layup over Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

While being guarded by Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

While being guarded by Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13), Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) has the ball stripped from him by forward Filip Petrusev (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) loses the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) loses the ball while being guarded by Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) grabs a rebound
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) grabs a rebound over guard Tre Jones (3) and Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke (15) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) celebrates after his
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) celebrates after his team scores over Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke (15) reacts after his
Photo Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke (15) reacts after his team scores over Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

