Young basketball players who hoped to attend a free basketball clinic this weekend in Westbury with former New York Knicks center Enes Kanter won’t be seeing the NBA player after a mosque postponed the event.

Ask Kanter what happened, and he says the Islamic Center of Long Island caved in to pressure from the Turkish Consulate in New York City. Ask the mosque and they say the Boston Celtic center’s appearance was becoming too wrapped up in politics and controversy, when the event was supposed to be just about kids, basketball and fun.

Kanter, who is Muslim, has been in a long and very public feud with the government of his home country of Turkey, and was tried in absentia for his critical comments of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. That has kept him from traveling outside of the United States in the last year with his passport revoked.

Kanter has spent the summer providing free basketball camps across the U.S., with the latest scheduled for Sunday in Westbury with players ages 7 to 14. On Wednesday he tweeted that the camp was off.

“I write this with a heavy heart,” Kanter wrote on his verified Twitter account. “This weekend I was scheduled to provide a FREE basketball camp in Long Island, NY at the Islamic Center of Long Island. This would be my 34th FREE camp this summer in over 25 states. I do these camps as part of charity and giving back to all communities, whether they are Jewish, Muslim, Christian or have no faith at all. Which is why I am so hurt that the Islamic Center of Long Island has decided to cancel the camp after the Turkish Consulate in NYC threatened the mosque, sent out their goons and encouraged people in Turkey to call the mosque and leave threatening messages.”

Mosque officials gave a different version, saying they received no threats from the consulate or elsewhere and were postponing — though not canceling — the event because of the political controversy swirling around Kanter and tensions it was stoking within the congregation.

“It started to have a political overtone,” said Michael Balboni, a former state senator who serves as counsel for the mosque. “It’s not supposed to be about politics. It’s supposed to be about kids.”

Balboni denied allegations by Kanter that the mosque was threatened by the Turkish Consulate in New York if it went ahead with the NBA player’s appearance.

“That’s his perspective,” Balboni said. “I think that he obviously has a history with the Turkish government and therefore he has some other some perspectives that we don’t necessarily share."

Kanter followed up with another tweet on Thursday that read, "You let a #TurkishDictator and @TRConsulNY run your mosque. Muslims should understand we have freedom and do not need to bow to dictators. I will make a free camp for the kids elsewhere We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you."

Balboni said the mosque "was not bullied. They were not threatened. It was pointed out that this individual is a controversial fellow and therefore perhaps it’s not the best time to do this and then we were urged to look up his background."

Balboni also indicated that the mosque was responding to sensitivities among some of its members who hail from various Muslim nations and have conflicting opinions about Kanter.

He said the mosque has received calls about the event — some pro, some con — but “there were no overt threats.”

Balboni, a former chairman of the state Senate Homeland Security Committee, said the mosque never contacted police because it never received any threats.

Dr. Isma Chaudry, chairwoman of the mosque, said tensions within the mosque over the visit and a desire to maintain the facility as a peaceful place of worship were factors in postponing it.

“There were kids involved, a lot of different views involved in this event,” she said. “The main purpose of this religious space is to provide the comfort where people can come in and take care of their religious rituals and religious needs.”

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) retweeted Kanter’s first message and added, “This is shameful. My office is working with @EnesKanter to find an alternative location nearby that can host his camp. These kids deserve this opportunity. Stay tuned for an update. #NY04”

Balboni said the mosque — one of the largest and oldest on Long Island — hopes to hold the camp at a future date.

In January, Kanter’s troubles with his home country reached a new level as he was forced to remain behind while the Knicks traveled to London for a game. Kanter, who has not been able to travel to Turkey since 2015, said that he had a fear that operatives would kill him if he traveled overseas.

He was stranded in a Romanian airport in 2017 while on a trip to support his charity and needed help from the NBA and U.S. politicians to escape.

In 2018, news surfaced from Turkey’s state-run news agency that Kanter will be tried in absentia, an indictment seeking more than four years in prison for his criticism of Erdoğan. His father, Mehmet, a professor, was detained at one point, indicted and then released, having disavowed his son.

The Turkish Consulate could not be reached for comment.