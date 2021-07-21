How does Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate the day after winning a first NBA championship and Finals MVP award?

Chicken nuggets, of course. And 50 of them to be precise, matching the number of points he scored in the deciding Game 6 as well as the number of years since the Milwaukee Bucks had last won the NBA title.

The Bucks superstar took to Instagram Live on Wednesday from the passenger seat of a car headed for a Milwaukee-area Chick-Fil-A, straddling the Larry O’Brien Trophy between his legs while holding his Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award in his lap.

"It’s 10 a.m. and I haven’t slept at all, I haven’t slept even for one minute," Antetokounmpo told his followers, claiming he stole the O’Brien trophy from the organization.

Upon arriving at the fast-food chain, and with 150,000 followers watching, Antetokounmpo turned the camera on a worker (he even asked first if that was OK with her) proceeding to order exactly 50 chicken Chick-n-Minis and a large drink.

"Not 51, not 49. 50."

Eventually, Bucks fans in the parking lot realized who was in the vehicle, and their star led them in a "Bucks in 6" cheer as they surrounded the car. One asked to touch the trophy, to which Antetokounmpo obliged.

The newly crowned champion even put an employee of the chain on the spot for "free Chick-Fil-A for life," but to no success.

"Babe, I thought we were going to get Chick-Fil-A for life," Antetokounmpo said to his girlfriend in the driver seat. "That’s why I signed in Milwaukee, so I can get free Chick-Fil-A for life!"

There figures to be plenty of Milwaukeeans willing to buy him some nuggets for as long as he'd like.