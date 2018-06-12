TODAY'S PAPER
Golden State Warriors' championship parade

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the Golden State Warriors' championship parade in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The Warriors swept the Cavaliers to win their third NBA title in four years.

Photo Credit: AP / Tony Avelar

Fans wait for the parade to start in honor of the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif., to celebrate the team's NBA championship.

Photo Credit: AP / Tony Avelar

Fans wait for the parade to start in honor of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif..

Photo Credit: AP / Tony Avelar

Brandon Singh waits with his trophy for the parade to start in honor of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Photo Credit: AP / Tony Avelar

Fans line the streets as they wait for the parade to start in honor of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Photo Credit: AP / Tony Avelar

Jose Gutierrez and his son Noah wait for the parade to start in honor of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

