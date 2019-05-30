NBA Finals Game 1: Warriors vs. Raptors

TODAY'S PAPER
The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to
Photo Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam drives to the net against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. 

Toronto Raptors fans gather outside Scotiabank Arena before
Photo Credit: AP/Tijana Martin

Toronto Raptors fans gather outside Scotiabank Arena before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Toronto Raptors fans gather outside Scotiabank Arena, at
Photo Credit: AP/Tijana Martin

Toronto Raptors fans gather outside Scotiabank Arena, at what's dubbed "Jurassic Park," before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is sandwiched between Toronto Raptors guards Danny Green and Kyle Lowry during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors fans cheer outside Scotiabank Arena, at
Photo Credit: AP/Tijana Martin

Toronto Raptors fans cheer outside Scotiabank Arena, at what's dubbed "Jurassic Park," before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives on
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard drives on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam drives on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as Warriors forward Draymond Green helps on defense during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. 

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam passes the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. 

